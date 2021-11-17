ROSWELL, Ga. — More than $9,000 worth of power tools were reportedly stolen from a Public Storage unit along Alpharetta Highway on Oct. 27.
The victims told officers they came to their unit to retrieve some items and the lock was gone. Several items were missing from the unit. Among them were a spray paint gun, trimmer, air compressor and other equipment with a combined estimated value of $9,500, according to police. The victims said a bicycle valued at $1,500 was also stolen from the unit.
