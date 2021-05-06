ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a burglary at an unoccupied residence along Michael Drive on April 22.
The owner told officers his real estate agent found the front door ajar. Police walked the property with the owner and found the back door ajar as well as two back windows open.
The deadbolt lock at the front entryway had been tampered with and broken. There were no other damages to the doors or windows, according to police.
