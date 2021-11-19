JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a CVS Pharmacy along Jones Bridge Road for a burglary early Nov. 4.
Responding officers found the pharmacy window open and all the lights on inside the store. Police knew it was not normal for the CVS to be lit up after hours and set up a perimeter around the business until managers arrived to let them do a safety check. Officers searched the CVS and found no one inside. Store managers said nothing appeared to be missing.
The alarm company told dispatchers the store’s alarm went off at 3:03 a.m., and movement was detected inside the pharmacy area 69 seconds later. The company said someone could be seen exiting the pharmacy window moments later. The alarm company couldn’t provide a description of the suspect.
Officers weren’t dispatched to the store until 3:14 a.m. and the first officer didn’t arrive until 3:17 a.m., nearly 15 minutes after the burglary alarm. Police said that was ample time for the suspect to get away.
