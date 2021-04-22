MILTON, Ga. — Officers were dispatched to a residential burglary report April 10 at a Freemanville Road home under construction.
The complainant said several tools were stolen from the home and showed officers surveillance video from a camera on the grounds. The footage showed a Ford F150 with multiple occupants pull onto the property late the afternoon of April 9. The complainant said the suspects entered the home through an open garage door and stole a variety of tools stored in a tool bag. The items were valued at $1,643, according to police.
Investigators said a utility van also drove onto the property early the morning of April 8. It was not clear if that was associated with the burglary.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.