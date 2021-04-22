MILTON, Ga. — Officers were dispatched to a residential burglary report April 10 at a Freemanville Road home under construction.

The complainant said several tools were stolen from the home and showed officers surveillance video from a camera on the grounds. The footage showed a Ford F150 with multiple occupants pull onto the property late the afternoon of April 9. The complainant said the suspects entered the home through an open garage door and stole a variety of tools stored in a tool bag. The items were valued at $1,643, according to police.

Investigators said a utility van also drove onto the property early the morning of April 8. It was not clear if that was associated with the burglary.

