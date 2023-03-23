Police probe burglaries at homes off Deer Trail

MILTON, Ga. — A man off Deer Trail reported a burglary at his residence to Milton Police March 11.
The man said he left his residence with his wife early that day at 11:30 a.m. and returned at 8:38 p.m. When he returned, he noticed the living room lights were on, and there were multiple pry marks and damages on the wood door frame to his front patio door.
The door appeared to be the point of forced entry, the police report said. Police also noticed the master bedroom closet had been ransacked, with items and clothes scattered all over the floor.
The man’s wife said several of her 22-karat gold jewelry pieces were missing from inside the master bedroom closet, which consisted of two rings, two bracelets and two chains. The total value was placed at $5,000.
About an hour later, another resident off the same road in IMT Deerfield apartments reported a burglary. When police arrived, a man said he noticed pry marks on his front door frame when he returned from a four-hour outing at 9:31 p.m.
The man said the keyhole inside his front door appeared to have been tampered with because when he unlocked the door, it opened easily.
Police also noticed the master bedroom locked, but the man said he did not lock the room when he left.
Police observed the bathroom closet had been ransacked, with the luggage and clothes scattered all over the floor.
The man said he found his document folders laid on his bed, but nothing was missing from inside. But the man’s wife said all her 24-karat gold pieces were missing from inside of the master bathroom closet, totaling $5,000. Two hoop earrings, three stud earrings and a diamond earring were reported missing.
A detective responded to take photos and process the scene for latent prints.
Neither residence had cameras on scene or nearby, according to both police reports.