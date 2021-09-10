JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to a commercial burglary Aug. 26 at the Lloyd’s Soccer store along Medlock Bridge Road. Arriving officers found the shop’s back door open and signs of forced entry into the business next door.
Both stores were vacant, but police said some merchandise appeared to be missing from Lloyd’s Soccer.
Officers later found pry marks at two nearby shops, both also were vacant. The suspects successfully broke into one of the nearby businesses. No arrests were made.
