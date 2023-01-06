Police pepper spray dog found roaming outside

ROSWELL, Ga. — Officers pepper sprayed a barking unrestrained dog during a response to an animal being a public nuisance call at Houze Road on Dec. 25.
Officers arrived on the scene early in the morning hearing reports of a dog barking. When they arrived, they found the dog was roaming outside and had been barking for an hour and a half.
The officers tried to go to the owner’s house, but the dog was blocking the path. One officer pepper sprayed the dog to get it out of the way and the dog ran to the yard behind the house.
They spoke with the owner, who said the pet had gotten out during the night.
The owner was given a warning and the officers left.