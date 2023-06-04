Police officers halt thefts at Dunwoody Nordstrom

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a 24-year-old Atlanta man, allegedly responsible for stealing multiple cologne sets from the Nordstrom store at Perimeter Mall.
Officers responded to the Dunwoody MARTA Station at about 7 p.m. May 13, after receiving reports that a shoplifting suspect had fled Perimeter Mall carrying several hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise stolen from the Nordstrom store.
At the MARTA Station, the suspect allegedly began fighting officers and was taken into custody with several injuries.
The man was charged with obstruction of law enforcement, damage to government property, felony shoplifting, felony obstruction and battery against law enforcement. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail after being treated at Northside Hospital.