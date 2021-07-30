ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police said they have arrested James Michael Coates, 56, of Woodstock, for his alleged role in the 1988 murder of 8-year-old Joshua Harmon.
Coates was taken into custody without incident on a traffic stop July 21 morning after Roswell detectives discovered DNA evidence collected from the scene linked him to murder. Harmon was reported missing on May 15, 1988. His body was later discovered in a wooded area near the Raintree Way apartment where he lived.
“This was a tragedy that no family should endure,” Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said. “The death of Josh and the fact that his killer remained free for such a long time is unimaginable. I hope this arrest brings the Harmon family a sense of closure. The many officers, detectives, special agents, attorneys, scientists and retirees who worked this case never gave up hope in bringing Josh’s killer to justice. They are truly heroes, and I thank each one for their dedication and perseverance.”
Coates has been booked into the Fulton County Jail. He is charged with seven counts of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, false imprisonment, cruelty to children in the first degree, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.
While an arrest has been made, the case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100, or provide anonymous information through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
