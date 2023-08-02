Police locate wanted man hiding under hotel couch

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a 47-year-old Alpharetta man on Fulton County arrest warrants after finding him under a hotel room sofa, reports said.
Alpharetta police responded to the Courtyard by Marriott on Deerfield Parkway at about 10 p.m. July 9, after hotel managers reported a man needed to be removed from the hotel for trespassing.
Officers arrived at the suspect’s room, and a woman told them he wasn’t there, reports said. The woman agreed to leave the hotel and to tell the man not to return, but when officers conducted an inspection of the room, they found the man hiding under the couch.
Police arrested the man, who was wanted for multiple warrants, and transported him to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.