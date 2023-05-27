Police investigating rash of car burglaries

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Electronics, clothing and luxury goods worth thousands were reported stolen during a string of vehicle burglaries in Alpharetta, police said.
Six vehicles were burglarized at homes and businesses throughout the city between April 30 and May 3, police said.
The break-ins occurred on Fanfare Way, Davis Drive, Haynes Bridge Road and Mansell Road. Thieves broke windows to gain entry and stole items worth more than $10,000 combined during the spree, reports said.
No security camera footage was available at any of the locations, and no suspects were identified by police.