MILTON, Ga. — A suspect broke into a backyard shed along King Circle on March 8 and stole lawn tools, according to police.
Officers were dispatched to the residence and reviewed security camera footage that showed the suspect use a cinder block to break down the shed door. He stole a weed eater, chainsaws, a backpack leaf blower and a pole saw. The tools were valued at $775, according to police. Investigators said the man tried to force his way into the home but was unsuccessful.
