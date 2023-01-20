Police investigate threats made against woman

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are investigating two people who allegedly threatened to hurt an elderly woman if she didn’t unlock her bank accounts for them.
Reports said a woman living at the Dunwoody Pines Retirement Community on Georgetown Square began receiving threats by phone Dec. 26. In the phone calls, the victim’s son and cousin allegedly threatened to hurt her if they weren’t allowed access to her bank cards.
Police were told this incident was the latest in a series of threats made by the son, but during this incident specific threats were made against the woman and the suspect has access to firearms, reports said.
The report did not say whether the suspect had been identified and questioned.