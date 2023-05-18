Police investigate string of vehicle thefts, break-ins

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a string of vehicle burglaries and two stolen vehicles that took place at homes and businesses earlier this month.
Reports said five vehicles were burglarized and two vehicles were stolen during the string of incidents May 2. Vehicles parked at homes off Andover Drive, Eidson Drive and Tilly Mill Road were targeted by thieves who stole electronics, cash and other items by breaking out windows.
A Ford F-150 pickup truck with a U-Haul trailer was stolen from a home on Andover Drive, where another vehicle had been burglarized. Police also discovered a 2023 Honda Civic was stolen from the Walmart store on Ashford Dunwoody Road at about 2:25 a.m.
Security camera footage from several of the incidents identified several young male suspects who were seen driving a white or silver SUV.
At the time of the report, authorities had not indicated whether any suspects had been positively identified.