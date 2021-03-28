ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a rash of thefts in which robbers reportedly followed victims home from the bank. 

In one incident March 4, a woman told police someone trailed her to her house after she withdrew $720 from a Wells Fargo branch on Ga. 9. When the woman arrived at her Westre Way residence, she left her car doors open as she opened her garage. A man snatched her purse from her backseat, stealing the cash she’d just taken out of the bank.

Later the same day, another victim reported a separate “snatch and grab” near a construction site along Collingwood Lane. The woman said an SUV followed closely behind her after she withdrew five rolls of quarters from a Bank of America along Windward Parkway. A man in his 20s jumped out of the SUV as she sat in traffic and grabbed two of the rolls, worth $10 apiece, from her vehicle.

Police said there were two other snatch and grabs in Forsyth County on March 4, according to incident reports.

