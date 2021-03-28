ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a rash of thefts in which robbers reportedly followed victims home from the bank.
In one incident March 4, a woman told police someone trailed her to her house after she withdrew $720 from a Wells Fargo branch on Ga. 9. When the woman arrived at her Westre Way residence, she left her car doors open as she opened her garage. A man snatched her purse from her backseat, stealing the cash she’d just taken out of the bank.
Later the same day, another victim reported a separate “snatch and grab” near a construction site along Collingwood Lane. The woman said an SUV followed closely behind her after she withdrew five rolls of quarters from a Bank of America along Windward Parkway. A man in his 20s jumped out of the SUV as she sat in traffic and grabbed two of the rolls, worth $10 apiece, from her vehicle.
Police said there were two other snatch and grabs in Forsyth County on March 4, according to incident reports.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.