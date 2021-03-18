ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police responded to Collingwood Lane on March 4 to investigate a robbery. The victim said a large gray SUV followed closely behind her, and one of the passengers hopped out as traffic slowed to a stop near a construction zone. The person snatched two rolls of quarters from her car, according to police. Each of the rolls was valued at $10.

The SUV sped away, according to witnesses.

Police indicated a similar incident was reported in Alpharetta and two more in Forsyth County.

