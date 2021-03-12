MILTON, Ga. — Investigators are on the hunt for a woman who used credit cards stolen from several vehicles that were burglarized at Providence Park on Feb. 25.
The Milton Police Department issued a bulletin for the unidentified woman along with a surveillance photo of her walking out of a Kroger along Ga. 9.
According to police, the woman used the stolen cards to purchase gift cards less than two hours after they were reportedly swiped from vehicles at the nature park along Providence Park Drive.
