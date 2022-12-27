Police investigate scam involving rental property

DUNWOODY, Ga. — More than $800 was stolen from a Dunwoody woman in a phone rental property scam, Dunwoody police said.
The woman told police on Dec. 9 that she sent suspects a $875 deposit through Zelle, after applying to lease a rental property. The woman was reportedly told the property and lease would be ready in 24 hours, but she didn’t hear back from the suspects for several days.
When she finally heard from them, they reportedly asked her for an additional $600 to complete her application. The woman said she refused, asked for her money back and was told to call back later.
When the woman attempted to reach the suspects later using the phone numbers she previously called, the call went straight to voicemail.
At the time of the report, no suspects in this case had been identified.