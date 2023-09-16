Police investigate road rage incident

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred on Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta Aug. 24.
Officers were called to a gas station at the intersection of Old Milton Parkway and Morris Road at about 3 p.m. Aug. 24 after receiving reports that two drivers were fighting on the roadway.
While driving on Old Milton Parkway, two drivers allegedly stopped in the middle of traffic to throw items at each other's vehicles, kick and hit each other's vehicles and trade threats. The incident reportedly started when one of the vehicles cut off the other.
At the scene, police were able to identify both men involved in the incident, but due to the lack of unbiased witnesses or security footage, neither man was taken into custody.
However, police said they are still considering pressing charges against one of the men, if they a witness comes forward to corroborate what happened.