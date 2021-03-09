DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police investigated after a resident along Perimeter Trace East reported a pair of Michael Kors tennis shoes stolen from her mailbox on Feb. 23.
The victim received a package, which contained the shoes, in a delivery bin at her apartment complex on Feb. 15. When she went to retrieve the box the next day, the package was gone. She told police she reported the theft after the management company told her surveillance footage showed someone taking the package. Property managers reviewed the footage but could not identify the woman who took the delivery.
The victim declined to press charges and told police she just wanted her shoes back.
