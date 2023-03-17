Police investigate report of shots fired

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell officer responded to reports of shots fired at Mill Street on March 7.
A resident told the officer he heard four shots fired somewhere behind his residence and saw a dark red car drive away toward Sloan Street. He said the car was parked in the area where he heard shots fired.
Another bystander told an officer they heard the gunshots and heard a woman scream afterward.
The officer found four spent shell casings in a parking space near the area where the resident heard the gunfire. The casings were taken as evidence and the case remains active.