Police investigate report of sexual assault at store

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police were dispatched to The Strand Hair Boutique on Johns Creek Commons April 1 in reference to a disorderly person.
A boutique employee said she was working on a client when a man walked in and touched his head, indicating he wanted a haircut.
The employee told him that she had a client already and could not see him that day. The suspect then approached her and touched her hand without consent. He then touched her back and grabbed her breasts twice.
At that point, the employee and her client confronted the man and ordered him out of the boutique. The suspect left and was not seen again, the police report said.
Police were informed that the man had come into the boutique roughly four to five times over the past two weeks. During the earlier episodes, the suspect stared at customers making them uncomfortable, then left the scene.
No cameras were available. The victim said if the suspect was found, she would like to press charges.