JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A stick-up man attempted to rob the Renasant Bank along Haynes Bridge Road late the morning of April 8. Police responded after one of the bank tellers activated the panic alarm.
The teller told officers a tall man wearing a gray hoodie and gaiter-style mask approached her counter to make a withdrawal. During the supposed transaction, the suspect passed the teller a note demanding money. The note made no mention of a weapon, and the suspect never displayed one, according to police.
When the teller told the man she didn’t have any money to give him, he grabbed his note and left. Police issued a bulletin but were not able to identify the alleged robber.
