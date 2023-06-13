Police investigate report of attempted robbery

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police said that several unidentified suspects may have attempted to rob a local man at his home on Parkcreek Court in Alpharetta.
Officers responded to a home on Parkcreek Court at about 2:40 a.m. May 29 after receiving reports that a man had been confronted by five males who may have been attempting to burglarize his vehicles and home.
The man apparently arrived home at about 2:30 a.m. and saw a pair of feet coming out from beneath one of his parked vehicles and noticed four other men hiding behind the vehicle. After the victim noticed the suspects, one confronted him in a threatening manner and, according to the homeowner, may have pulled out a handgun.
The victim was able to flee inside his home to call 911 and reportedly heard the suspects attempting to force open his windows.
When police arrived, no suspects were located in the surrounding area, and the victim was unable to provide any explanation for why the men may have targeted him.