JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to an attempted kidnapping at a playground along St. Ives Country Club Drive on Aug. 21.
The victim, a 9-year-old boy, told officers a heavyset man wearing a baseball cap rode up to him in a black sedan and said, “Get in my car.”
The boy took off running and notified an adult at the playground. The boy was not injured.
The suspicious man escaped the area without being spotted by any other witnesses. Police had no other information about him or the vehicle he was driving. Detectives continue to investigate the incident and are trying to find a video of the alleged encounter. Police have also increased patrols in the area and ask anyone with information to contact Det. Ryan Bucki at ryan.bucki@johns creekga.com.
