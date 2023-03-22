Police investigate report of assault near mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police reports said a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted by two men during an incident near Perimeter Mall.
Officers were dispatched to Northside Hospital at about 7 p.m. March 9, after it was reported a deaf woman was sexually assaulted at a bench on Perimeter Center Parkway near the Dunwoody MARTA Station and Perimeter mall the day prior.
The woman fought back when they grabbed her and was able to fight her way free, the report said.
She eventually found Northside Hospital and was able to contact law enforcement officers. However, she was unable to provide the police with a description of her attackers.
No suspect was identified at the time of the report.