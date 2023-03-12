Police investigate report of assault at hospital

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a 58-year-old East Point man who allegedly assaulted an employee at Peachford Hospital Feb. 25.
Police reports said officers responded to the hospital at about 10 p.m. after an altercation occurred between two employees. At the scene, a woman told police she had been punched in the chest by another employee in a “completely unprovoked” attack.
The victim said her attacker, who works on the same floor of the hospital, came to work in a “bad mood” and became irate when she asked him to pass some items out to hospital patients. Statements from several witnesses collaborated her story, the report said.
The suspect was sent home from the hospital prior to the officer’s arrival, but they later made contact with him over the phone. However, the suspect refused to speak with police at the time of the report.
The report did not say whether any charges were filed in the case.