Police investigate possible arson case

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are searching for a suspect responsible for starting a fire at a Dunwoody business in late May.
Officers responded to 115 Perimeter Center Place May 30 for a separate investigation and learned a structure fire was started in the business’s parking garage the previous night.
Business security officers told police a grill, charcoal and lighter fluid were located behind the building May 27, but security camera footage later showed a nude male suspect removing the items from the trash and leaving the area with them.
Reports said the DeKalb County Fire Department responded to the location at about 9:30 p.m. May 29 after a structure fire erupted near the ground-level floor of the parking deck, started by the charcoal grill.
Surveillance video also showed the same male suspect leaving the area in a vehicle, apparently still completely nude. Officers were able to identify the suspect from his vehicle’s registration and were told he had previously been criminally trespassed from the location.
Dunwoody police have not made an arrest yet.