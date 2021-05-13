ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a break-in early May 2 at the Guven Fine Jewelry store along Holcomb Bridge Road. The owners found wires cut, pipe and insulation lying on the ground inside and damage to the ceiling near the vault. The DVR that stored the shop’s security cam footage was also stolen.
Police investigated and found a large hole cut into the building’s roof as well as multiple sets of fingerprints at the scene.
The victim said the burglars entered the shop through a mechanical room where they cut electrical wires.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.