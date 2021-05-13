ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a break-in early May 2 at the Guven Fine Jewelry store along Holcomb Bridge Road. The owners found wires cut, pipe and insulation lying on the ground inside and damage to the ceiling near the vault. The DVR that stored the shop’s security cam footage was also stolen.

Police investigated and found a large hole cut into the building’s roof as well as multiple sets of fingerprints at the scene.

The victim said the burglars entered the shop through a mechanical room where they cut electrical wires.

