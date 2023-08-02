Police investigate fight at Alpharetta hotel

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police responded to the Avalon Hotel on Avalon Boulevard July 15 at about 2 a.m. after receiving reports a fight occurred between guests.
At the scene, a caller told police he suffered an unprovoked attack by several men in the Avalon Hotel elevator.
Officers were able to locate the other parties involved in the fight and heard a much different story than the alleged victim.
The report said the caller was acting strangely while the group was trying to get on an elevator and allegedly tried to force his way onto the elevator after acting strangely.
During the altercation, punches were allegedly thrown from both sides, the men said.
No one was charged during the incident. But hotel security requested the caller be removed from the hotel based on his behavior.