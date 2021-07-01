MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Mill Springs Academy on June 18 after a school administrator reported that someone tried to saw a gate at one of the sports fields.
The facilities director told officers it appeared someone tried to saw the side of the gate off its posts. He inspected the field and found half of the gate lying on its side detached from its post.
Police estimated the damages to be between $200 and $400. The complainant said the facilities managers had been having issues keeping people off the ball fields at the back part of the property. Officials at the prep academy asked to press charges.
