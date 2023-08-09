Police investigate burglary at Mount Pisgah school

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to a burglary at Mount Pisgah Christian School on Nesbit Ferry Road July 17, where they found several ransacked classrooms with items missing.
Police visited rooms throughout the school and noticed disarray, with a chair tipped over, a thrown keyboard, golf balls scattered around, among other vandalism.
A Bose Bluetooth speaker was stolen as well as several knives from a kitchen area, the police report said. One knife was dented and appeared to have been used to open a case of Gatorade, the report said. Two small bottles on two separate floors of the school were found.
Employees said there had been a set of keys and a keycard in a pickup truck near the school, which was left unlocked. Both the keys and keycard were missing, the report said.
Camera footage was being obtained, the report said, and detectives arrived on scene to continue the investigation.