ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A resident reported a break-in at his Dennis Drive home on June 28. The man told police he arrived home and found a door open in his garage.

Officers found furniture and pillows ransacked in the victim’s living room, but no one was inside. There were no signs of forced entry, but police said a side door leading to the backyard was unlocked.

The complainant’s roommate said she bought a new grill the day of the break-in and may have left the back door open.

The victims reported nothing missing from the home.

