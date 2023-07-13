Police investigate arson who ignited residence

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a structure fire on Jasmine Parkway June 17 after someone started a fire on a woman’s doorstep.
When police arrived on the scene with firefighters to put out the small fire, the resident said she had seen someone on her security camera run away from the scene. Based on visual descriptors and past incidents, she said it was her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend who lit the fire.
Police smelled an accelerant in the area like lamp oil, and the resident said her doormat had been lit on fire. The doormat was lying to the left of the front door and was visibly burned. There were also scorch marks on the front door and bottom of the door frame.
The woman said she thinks the ex-girlfriend is mad about her relationship and is entering her residence without permission. She told police the other woman has previously broken the window to gain entry to the residence.
Police swabbed a small blood spot on the inside of her entry door frame and submitted it as evidence. Officers could not apply for an arrest warrant due to a lack of witnesses and evidence. The case remains active.