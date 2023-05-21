Police intervene in neighbors’ spat

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell officers responded to a physical disturbance between neighbors April 29 on Camden Glen Court in which each neighbor told police they wanted to press charges.
The first resident told police her neighbor, appearing intoxicated, had come to the door to confront her about a flood light. The resident said the neighbor had been harassing her for years, confronting her often and throwing bones in her yard. The neighbor then reportedly flashed a middle finger at the first resident’s granddaughter. As the two struggled, the first resident bit the neighbor’s finger.
Family members of the first resident said she had been harassed by her neighbor for years.
The second resident said she did go to the house to confront the other woman about the flood light but said the first resident came out of the home and tried to hit her. The second resident said she grabbed her neighbor’s hand to fend off the attack when the other woman bit her finger. She denied flashing a middle finger at the granddaughter.
Both women wanted to press charges and issue a criminal trespass warning on the other. Police could not determine which account of the struggle was true.
With two different versions of the incident and no video footage, officers could not press charges and make an arrest. Both women were given criminal trespass warnings and told to report future incidents to their homeowner’s association.