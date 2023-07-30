Police imposter bilks man out of $7,600 in fake fines

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported to police July 7 that he believed he was being scammed by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
The victim was allegedly informed by a Sandy Springs officer that he had two warrants for his arrest, one for a failure to appear in a major case and another for contempt of court.
The victim spoke to a Sandy Springs police sergeant, supposedly over the civil litigation for the city, who advised him of a location where he should review citations with the victim’s signatures.
Because the victim was out of town, the sergeant said the victim could pay through PayPal to resolve the citations.
The victim was scammed out of $7,612, paid to different individuals.
Police advised the victim to cancel the pending transactions. Police listed Impersonating a Police Officer as an offense in the incident.