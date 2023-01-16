Police impersonator scams Subway employee

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man posing as a police officer called a Subway employee and tricked her into buying $118 in Subway gift cards, using money from the Subway cash register.
The woman told Johns Creek Police Jan. 5 that a man with a country accent called and provided a badge number and asked that she provide her name and cell phone number, the police report said. The caller said the transaction was at the request of the Subway manager and that she should go to Kroger to make the purchase.
After the woman purchased the card, the man called her again and got the information necessary to cash the cards. He then told the employee to cut the card up and throw the pieces into separate trash cans. She complied.
When the suspect asked that she not tell anyone about the transaction, the woman became suspicious and told the Subway manager. The manager said she did not authorize the transaction.
As police were gathering information about the incident, the suspect called the woman again, and her boyfriend was able to get the IP address.