Police find man shot on Parkmont Drive

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating an April 6 shooting on Liberty Trace that left a man with a chest wound.
Police arrived on the scene to find the 26-year-olf man on the front steps of a home on Parkmont Drive being tended to by his father, who told police his son had been shot at a nearby store. The son was awake and alert with a small wound in his lower chest, but he was incoherent and refused to sit down to receive medical care.
Officers swept the inside of the house but found nothing. Two witnesses in the neighborhood told police they had seen the shooting happen at a home on Liberty Trace. An officer called the home and told the occupants to exit the residents with their hands raised. The occupants were taken to the Roswell Police Department for further interviews about the shooting.