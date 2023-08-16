Police file drug charges against Atlanta driver

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested a 34-year-old Atlanta man July 26 after he was allegedly found in possession of a large quantity of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Officers stopped a southbound silver Mazda CX5 at about 2 a.m. on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, after detecting, “a strong smell of marijuana emanating” from the vehicle, which was alone on the roadway.
After stopping the vehicle, the driver admitted he was in possession of marijuana and officers located a backpack with 38 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and multiple plastic baggies.
The driver was charged for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.
Officers transported him to the DeKalb County Jail after the arrest.