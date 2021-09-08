MILTON, Ga. — Police responded to reports of a loud house party with underage drinking Aug. 20 along Morning Park Circle.
When officers arrived, several of the partygoers jumped into their vehicles and tried to drive away from the residence. Many continued trying to flee even after police told them to stay in their cars. A few of the party attendees managed to escape in their vehicles.
Police evaluated at least 40 of the partygoers on scene to make sure they were able to drive safely, giving many of them breathalyzer tests. None tested positive for the presence of alcohol, officers indicated.
One of the teens who resided at the house told police she invited 20 to 30 people to the residence to hang out and word of the get-together got blown up around her school. Several of her classmates crashed the party. There were no indications that the homeowners supplied the partygoers with alcohol, police said.
