ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Buford man faces felony drug charges after police busted him driving with a kilo of cocaine April 1 on Westside Parkway.
The Alpharetta Police Department announced the drug arrest April 13 on its Facebook page. Muhammad Abdullah Abdul Jalil, 41, of Hamilton Chase Run, Buford, was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and multiple traffic offenses stemming from the bust.
A patrol officer spotted Abdul Jalil at a traffic signal in a BMW 328 and became suspicious when he put the sports sedan in reverse and nearly collided with the car behind him. The officer stopped the car and noticed an open parcel package in the backseat that contained a visible Mason jar with marijuana.
Abdul Jalil told the officer he’s a mechanic and the car was a dealership vehicle having clutch issues. Police said the man became nervous when a K9 arrived on scene and officers asked him to step out of the car.
Officers searched the vehicle and found 13 small Mason jars of marijuana in the parcel package. Police then arrested Abdul Jalil and continued searching the vehicle. Officers found the kilogram of “brick” form cocaine vacuum sealed inside a backpack. Police also found eight ounces of methamphetamine, 52 grams of marijuana and over $9,000 in cash inside the vehicle.
Based off the findings, investigators obtained a warrant to search a storage unit at an undisclosed location, where they seized six guns and 2,438 grams of additional drugs, according to the police report.
