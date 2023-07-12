Police cite truck driver for having no insurance

MILTON, Ga. — While observing traffic on Deerfield Parkway June 24, police clocked a black Ford truck speeding at 50 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.
Police conducted a traffic stop on the driver, who was found to have a suspended license and no insurance. The driver provided a document showing his insurance was active as of June 24, but police said there was no time stating the driver had insurance prior to the traffic stop.
The driver was cited for both violations and given a warning for speeding. His truck was towed.