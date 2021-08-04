ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a man July 22 after he reportedly told his landlords at the Villas del Mirasol apartment complex along Holcomb Bridge Road that he would “shoot the whole place up.”
Nathaniel Levell Browne a 28-year-old tenant at the Roswell complex, was charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Property managers said they recently took ownership of the complex and have been enforcing parking restrictions. An angered Browne called the leasing office after his car was towed from the property. He said he was going to prison and threatened to come to the office and “shoot the whole place up,” if his car wasn’t returned, the managers told police.
One leasing agent played a recording of the rant for police, who later questioned Browne at his residence. He admitted being upset about his car but initially denied making any threats during the phone call. When officers told him the call was recorded, Browne said he “blacked out” and told police he couldn’t deny it was him making the threats.
