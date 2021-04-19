MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a fender bender along Cogburn Road and cited a man for leaving the crash scene March 30.
Suresh Mani, 36, of Masters Way, Alpharetta, was ticketed for obedience to required traffic control device and duty to stop at accident.
No one was injured in the collision. According to police, Mani was driving a Rav4 southbound on the road and made a left turn at the intersection of Bethany Bend. The report stated Mani turned in front of a southbound Land Rover and striking the side of the vehicle. Witnesses said Mani stopped very briefly and got out of his car, then took off westbound on Bethany Bend.
A witness snapped a photo of Mani’s license plate as he fled the scene. She also gave officers description of the driver. Police used the plate number to track Mani to his residence. He claimed he left because he got frightened after other motorists stopped to assist.
