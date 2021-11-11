MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a fight Oct. 25 at the Villages of Devonshire apartment complex along Pembrooke Circle. Shane Wesley Cook, 31, of Milton, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct under the influence.
A resident of the complex told police he was checking his mail when he heard Cook yelling at a woman who was sitting in a car. The woman asked the resident to call police. When the resident tried to get in his car to escape Cook, the suspect approached in a rage, police said.
The victim said Cook threatened him then tried punching him. That set off a fist fight as the victim sought to defend himself from Cook’s attack, police determined.
The woman told officers Cook had been drinking prior to the incident and three witnesses corroborated her and the resident’s story.
