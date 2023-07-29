Police cite man for speeding

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested a Suwanee man for speeding at 65 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on McGinnis Ferry Road July 10.
When police stopped the vehicle, they found the driver had a suspended driver’s license for failure to appear in April. The violation was committed in 2021, the report said.
Police placed the man under arrest for speeding and driving while license suspended, then transported him to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.
Police seized the man’s driver’s license, and the licensed passenger removed the vehicle.