DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to a home on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard for a report of a drunk Kennesaw man who was belligerent May 5. Timothy Sean Brown, 48, was heavily intoxicated and tried to attack his sober living sponsor, according to police.
Paramedics came to the home after Brown fell out of his bed. He got into the ambulance and agreed to go to the hospital. But officers were dispatched back to the residence about an hour later. His sponsor said Brown jumped out of the ambulance and tried to attack his sober living mentor a second time.
Police arrested Brown after he became confrontational with officers. Police said he tried to slap the arresting officer and kicked him in the chest moments before being handcuffed. Brown was charged with simple battery and obstruction.
