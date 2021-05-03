MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Avensong Village Circle for reports of an excessively barking dog April 16 and cited the dog’s owner.

The complainant recorded the pooch barking uninterrupted for over nine minutes and told police it had been going on for an extended period. Officers recognized the dog from previous calls and noted that police had responded to the address nine times since the beginning of 2020.

The dog’s owner told officers she fell asleep while tucking her child in and left the dog outside. Police cited the woman for a public noise ordinance violation.

Load comments