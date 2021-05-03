MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Avensong Village Circle for reports of an excessively barking dog April 16 and cited the dog’s owner.
The complainant recorded the pooch barking uninterrupted for over nine minutes and told police it had been going on for an extended period. Officers recognized the dog from previous calls and noted that police had responded to the address nine times since the beginning of 2020.
The dog’s owner told officers she fell asleep while tucking her child in and left the dog outside. Police cited the woman for a public noise ordinance violation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.