Police cite Atlanta man for stealing golf cart

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested a 33-year-old Atlanta man who allegedly stole a golf cart from a Dunwoody condo complex March 31.
Incident reports said police were dispatched to The Manhattan condo complex on Olde Perimeter Way at about 10 p.m. after complex staff reported that a golf cart had been stolen from their parking deck.
A staff member at The Manhattan allegedly witnessed a suspect entering the parking deck on a bicycle and leaving at the wheel of a golf cart that was taken without permission. Police quickly located a man driving a white golf cart down Meadow Lane.
The man told police he was taking the golf cart to fill it with gas and had permission to be driving it.
Police reported finding the man in possession of a bag of methamphetamine and learned he had an outstanding warrant from the Chamblee Police Department.
The man was placed under arrest for theft by taking a motor vehicle and possession of narcotics. He was transported to DeKalb County Jail.