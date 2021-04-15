DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Perimeter Mall along Ashford Dunwoody Road on April 3 following reports a man was waving a knife at customers inside the Macy’s store.
Mall security led police to Erik Weston Hughes Jr., 31, who was wearing an American flag shirt. Hughes called the claims he was waving a knife an “exaggeration” and told officers people called the police on him because of his patriotic clothing. He claimed he’d been arrested before simply for wearing pro-Trump attire.
Officers found a boxcutter in Hughes’ pocket, and Macy’s employees said 10 different customers reported that the man yelled at them while holding a knife with the blade open.
Police arrested Hughes, of Park Bridge, Acworth, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
